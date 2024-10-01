If you asked me a year ago to wear a primer without any other complexion product, I would have certainly raised a brow. But primers no longer merely prep the skin for something better or more important down the road. Younger brands, like Youthforia and JORI, have even launched with primers (and no other complexion product), which speaks volumes to the product category's evolution. Given their much subtler coverage, I'll still consider primer the little sister of foundations. She has simply flown the nest—and, oh my, has she soared.