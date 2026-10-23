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Pregnant Women With This Sleep Symptom Had Nearly 3x Depression Risk
Pregnancy can make a good night's sleep feel out of reach. But if an uncomfortable urge to move your legs keeps you tossing and turning, it's worth mentioning to your health care provider.
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes an urge to move the legs, often while resting or trying to sleep, and can become more common during pregnancy.
A study of pregnant women in Japan1 explored whether this frustrating sleep symptom was linked to depression during pregnancy or after birth.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 2,435 pregnant women who were part of the control group in a larger trial focused on preventing perinatal depression. Participants completed questionnaires about RLS during their second and third trimesters.
Researchers then tracked major depressive episodes and depressive symptoms through three months after birth.
This sleep symptom was linked to nearly 3x the depression risk
Over an average follow-up of six and a half months, 69 women developed perinatal depression. Five of those women had RLS, compared with 64 who didn't.
After accounting for factors such as age, education, employment, and whether the pregnancy was planned, researchers found that women with RLS had about three times the risk of developing perinatal depression.
The connection appeared when women had RLS during their third trimester, but researchers didn't find the same association for the second trimester. RLS also became more common later in pregnancy, affecting 1.6% of participants in the second trimester and 3.5% in the third.
One important caveat is that only five women with RLS developed depression, so the estimate is based on a small number of cases and needs confirmation in larger studies.
Why restless legs & depression might be connected
Sleep disruption may help explain the link.
RLS can make it difficult to fall asleep or stay comfortable at night, and ongoing sleep problems are associated with a higher risk of depression.
Low iron levels could also play a role. Pregnancy increases the body's iron needs, and iron deficiency has been linked to both RLS and mood changes.
The researchers note that iron deficiency may also affect the brain's dopamine system, which could tie the two conditions together.
Other factors, including thyroid function, may contribute to both conditions.
The study can't prove that RLS causes depression or determine whether treating it would lower depression risk.
What to do if your legs won't settle at night
If you're experiencing restless legs during pregnancy, here's what to do.
- Notice when symptoms occur: RLS often causes uncomfortable sensations or an urge to move your legs while sitting or lying down. Movement may bring relief.
- Bring it up at your next prenatal appointment: Tell your doctor or midwife if symptoms are disrupting your sleep, especially if they appear or worsen later in pregnancy.
- Ask about possible causes: Your health care provider can assess whether you have RLS and whether checking your iron levels or exploring treatment makes sense. Don't start iron supplements without medical guidance.
Having RLS doesn't mean you'll develop depression.
Most women with the condition in this study did not. Still, discussing persistent sleep problems can help you get appropriate support for your comfort and mental well-being.
The takeaway
Restless legs could offer health care providers another clue when assessing depression risk during pregnancy.
The study found an association with nearly three times the risk of perinatal depression, particularly when RLS occurred in the third trimester. If your legs won't let you rest, it's worth speaking up.