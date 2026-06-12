Poor Sleep During Pregnancy May Be Driving Anxiety — Not Just Reflecting It
For years, the assumption has been pretty straightforward: anxiety keeps you up at night. But a longitudinal study in Sleep suggests that during pregnancy and the postpartum period, the relationship may actually run in the opposite direction. Poor sleep could be fueling anxiety, not just reflecting it. And that distinction changes a lot about how we think about mental health support for new and expecting moms. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand how sleep problems during pregnancy and postpartum relate to anxiety and related symptoms, and whether having strong coping skills made any difference in that relationship.
To find out, they followed 231 women from early pregnancy through six months postpartum, with four check-ins. At each visit, participants answered questions about their sleep, how they coped with stress, and their levels of anxiety, obsessive thinking, and obsessive-compulsive (OC) symptoms.
Anxiety is common during the perinatal period (the time spanning pregnancy through the postpartum months) and is linked to stress-related concerns for both mothers and babies, which is why identifying what drives it is so important.
Sleep problems came before anxiety — not after
Women who slept less reported higher levels of anxiety and obsessive thinking later on. But the reverse wasn't true, and anxiety didn't predict worse sleep down the line. So, sleep problems appeared to come first.
Women who reported more insomnia symptoms and shorter sleep also reported higher levels of anxiety, obsessive thinking, and OC symptoms on average throughout the entire study period, from early pregnancy through six months postpartum.
This pushes back on the common assumption that poor sleep during pregnancy is just a side effect of stress or worry. Instead, it suggests that sleep disruption may actually be helping to drive mental health challenges during one of the most vulnerable times in a woman's life.
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Why coping skills change the equation
This study also pointed toward a solution. Women with stronger coping skills showed a weaker link between insomnia symptoms and anxiety. The better someone was at managing stress, the less their insomnia seemed to translate into anxious feelings.
Specifically, this buffering effect was found for the relationship between insomnia symptoms and anxiety specifically. It's a meaningful finding because it suggests that supporting postpartum mental health isn't just about fixing sleep. Building the tools to handle stress and uncertainty matters too. Mindfulness, therapy, and having a solid support network aren't just nice extras; they may actually help break the chain between disrupted sleep and clinical anxiety.
What to do if sleep is affecting your pregnancy or postpartum experience
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this research is that we need to stop treating sleep disruption during pregnancy and postpartum as just an unavoidable part of the experience. If poor sleep is a risk factor for anxiety (one that can potentially be addressed), shrugging it off as inevitable may mean missing a real opportunity to protect your mental health.
A few things worth keeping in mind:
- Persistent sleep problems are worth mentioning to your provider: If you're regularly struggling to fall asleep, stay asleep, or wake up feeling rested during pregnancy or postpartum, bring it up with your OB, midwife, or a mental health provider. It's not something you just have to push through.
- Small sleep habits can make a real difference: Consistent sleep routines, getting morning light, and stepping away from screens before bed are simple starting points. If nighttime infant care is breaking up your sleep, asking for help from a partner, family member, or postpartum doula isn't indulgent; it may be one of the best things you can do for your mental health.
- Coping skills are part of the equation too: The study found that stress-management tools may help reduce the link between insomnia symptoms and anxiety specifically, so whether that's therapy, mindfulness, journaling, or leaning on people you trust, these strategies are worth investing in.
- This goes beyond postpartum depression: Perinatal anxiety and depression and OCD-related symptoms are more common than many people realize, but they often go unrecognized. If you're experiencing intrusive thoughts, excessive worry, or repetitive behaviors during pregnancy or postpartum, it's best to connect with a licensed expert for individualized care.
The takeaway
Poor sleep during pregnancy and postpartum may be a risk factor for anxiety and OC-related symptoms, not just a consequence of them. Coping skills appear to offer some protection against the insomnia-anxiety link, pointing to the value of both better sleep support and stress-management strategies during this period. If sleep problems are affecting your pregnancy or postpartum experience, they're worth talking about with a healthcare provider.