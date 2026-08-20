Sleep information came from the first survey each person completed after turning 50. Usual nightly sleep was sorted into short (under 7 hours), mid-range (7 to 8½ hours), and long (9 or more hours). Sleep problems from the previous four weeks, including trouble falling or staying asleep, waking too early, and sleep that left people unrested, were grouped as none, moderate (two to four nights a week), or severe (five nights a week up to nearly every night).