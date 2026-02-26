Pink Noise Reduced REM Sleep by 19 Minutes — What That Means for Your Brain
For years, I’ve been a loyal sleep-sounds person. Rainstorms, ocean waves, the steady hum of pink noise, I’ve rotated through all of it. For probably a decade, I rarely fell asleep without some kind of background sound playing. It felt soothing, like a cue to my brain that it was time to power down.
And I’m clearly not alone. Millions of people rely on white or pink noise apps, fans, or sound machines every night. But a new controlled sleep-lab study suggests the story may be more complicated.
Researchers set out to test whether pink noise actually protects sleep from environmental noise, or whether it comes with tradeoffs of its own.
Pink noise vs. earplugs: What actually happened in the sleep lab
To really test whether sound machines help or hurt, researchers brought 25 healthy young adults into a sleep lab for seven separate nights. Each night came with a different sound setup.
Some nights included intermittent environmental noise, such as traffic passing by, an alarm going off, or a crying baby. Other nights, participants heard pink noise on its own. Some nights combined environmental noise with pink noise. Others paired environmental noise with simple foam earplugs. And one night? Quiet, as a control.
Throughout it all, researchers closely monitored sleep stages, nighttime awakenings, and overall sleep architecture using full polysomnography. In the morning, participants took cognitive tests and filled out surveys about their mood and alertness.
The big question: When noise is unavoidable, what actually protects your sleep?
Pink noise reduced REM sleep by 19 minutes
First, the predictable part. Intermittent environmental noise reduced deep sleep (also known as slow-wave or N3 sleep). That lines up with decades of research showing that sudden sounds fragment sleep and make it harder for the brain to stay in its most restorative state.
But here’s where it gets interesting.
Pink noise, commonly marketed as a sleep aid, didn’t meaningfully disrupt deep sleep. Instead, it reduced REM sleep. On average, participants lost about 19 minutes of REM sleep on pink noise nights compared to quiet control nights.
And REM isn’t just the stage where vivid dreams happen. It plays a key role in:
- Consolidating memories
- Regulating emotions
- Supporting brain plasticity
- Driving healthy neurodevelopment
When pink noise was layered on top of intermittent environmental noise, sleep structure worsened further. Total sleep time dropped, sleep efficiency declined, and awakenings increased.
So while pink noise did slightly reduce some noise-related fragmentation, it also introduced its own shift in sleep architecture. In other words, it didn’t fully cancel out the problem, and in some cases, it added a new variable.
Interestingly, participants didn’t always feel dramatically worse after pink noise alone. But objectively, their sleep stages had changed.
Earplugs protected both deep & REM sleep
In contrast, earplugs performed surprisingly well.
Simple foam earplugs mitigated nearly all of the negative effects of environmental noise on sleep, except at the very highest sound levels tested. Deep sleep was largely restored. REM sleep remained stable.
Participants also generally found the earplugs comfortable and reported sleeping well while wearing them.
Morning cognitive testing didn’t reveal dramatic next-day differences between conditions. But it’s important to note this was a short-term study, and even on noisier nights, participants were still averaging just over seven hours of sleep. Over longer stretches of time, small changes in sleep architecture could add up in more meaningful ways.
For now, the takeaway is nuanced: masking noise isn’t the same as eliminating it, and when it comes to protecting your sleep stages, physical sound reduction may be more effective than adding more sound to the mix.
Should you ditch the sound machine?
Not necessarily. Context matters.
If you live next to a busy road or have unpredictable nighttime noise, masking may still feel helpful. But based on this study, a few evidence-informed strategies stand out:
- Try physical sound reduction first. Earplugs appear to protect sleep architecture more effectively than masking with pink noise.
- Keep volume low. If you use sound, avoid cranking it up. Higher levels may have more pronounced effects.
- Take a closer look if you’re using it for babies or toddlers. REM sleep plays a big role in brain development, so it may be worth pressing pause on nightly sound machines for little ones until we have more detailed long-term research.
- Don’t skip the simple fixes. Sometimes the basics go a long way—better window insulation, a quieter fan on low, or tackling the source of those random nighttime noises can make a real difference.
The takeaway
Personally, this research made me reconsider my own habit. I’ve started experimenting with quieter nights and, occasionally, earplugs instead of looping rain sounds.
Sleep is incredibly dynamic. The brain doesn’t just “turn off” at night; it cycles through carefully orchestrated stages that each serve a purpose. When we intervene, even with something as seemingly gentle as pink noise, it’s worth understanding what might shift under the surface.
Sound machines aren’t inherently bad. But this study reminds us that when it comes to sleep, masking a problem isn’t always the same as fixing it.