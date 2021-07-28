mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
I'm A Functional MD & These Sneaky Signs Can Signal A Tick-Borne Illness

I'm A Functional MD & These Sneaky Signs Can Signal A Tick-Borne Illness

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Kenneth Bock, M.D.

Image by Kenneth Bock, M.D.

July 28, 2021 — 10:02 AM

Here’s the thing about tick-borne illnesses: According to functional medicine doctor Kenneth Bock, M.D., they can cover different organ systems, and so patients often present myriad symptoms. “It can look like anything,” he shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, which poses a problem in clinical settings: If a patient comes in with a laundry list of complaints, some professionals may resort to a psychological diagnosis (especially if those said symptoms are, in fact, psychological, which we’ll get into later). 

However, says Bock, “If you listen, and you look, and you think hard... these tick-borne diseases can cause this myriad of complaints.” Meaning, it’s important not to rule out the possibility of a tick-borne illness, even if you don’t necessarily live in a hotbed state. Below, he explains some of the most common signs he has seen. 

Physical symptoms. 

“It can range from skin rashes, to heart palpitations, shortness of breath, brain fog, numbness, tingling, burning, dysesthesias (which is pain), and also general fatigue and headaches,” Bock says. 

He also mentions that some ticks can carry Bartonella bacteria, which can “give you these purple-ish, reddish stretch marks” in uncommon areas you wouldn’t typically have stretch marks—like in the middle of the back or behind the knee. (We should note: There is little evidence to suggest the transmission of Bartonella from ticks to humans directly; most of the data shows that the bacteria can be transmitted from ticks to pets to a person during a scratch.)

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Advice from the world’s top doctors and experts, at your fingertips.


Functional Nutrition Coaching

He continues that Babesia, another tick-borne illness that often goes hand-in-hand with Lyme disease, can cause symptoms like fever, chills, sweats, and air hunger (aka, feeling like you can’t get enough air). 

The purpose of listing these symptoms isn’t to scare you—Bock emphasizes that when people point out their multiple symptoms, he takes tick-borne illnesses into account. “Rather than [saying], ‘Oh, the person has air hunger, so they're just anxious,’ these are clues to some of the tick-borne illnesses.” 

Advertisement

Psychological symptoms. 

We mentioned brain fog, but Bock says tick-borne illnesses can manifest as a host of psychological symptoms—sometimes for younger folks, the only symptoms at all are psychological. 

“The thing about kids and adolescents is that sometimes the only symptoms of tick-borne disease are neuropsychiatric,” Bock explains. “All you see is anxiety, or OCD, or panic attacks, or depression, and sometimes rage.” In fact, studies show that a portion of Lyme disease patients can experience explosive anger and aggressiveness (commonly referred to as “Lyme rage”). 

All that to say: It’s important we don’t rule out tick-borne illnesses, even if someone only presents psychological symptoms. “They can carry a diagnosis of mood disorder, [like] anxiety and panic attacks, but if they have a tick-borne disease, they'll never get better. All the psychotropics in the world and all the therapy will not [help them] get better,” says Bock. 

The takeaway. 

Tick-borne illnesses can be scary—understandably so. Again, explaining all of these symptoms is not to spook you into thinking you have a tick-borne illness. But if you present myriad symptoms, it’s important to get to the root of the issue and make sure a tick-borne illness is not the driver. “The key is to recognize that they exist,” notes Bock.

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!
Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Keeping Your Brain Young & Sharp May Start With This Type Of Exercise

Sarah Regan
Keeping Your Brain Young & Sharp May Start With This Type Of Exercise
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan
Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Travel

The Spot You Might Not Think To Wipe Down On A Plane (But Definitely Should)

Eliza Sullivan
The Spot You Might Not Think To Wipe Down On A Plane (But Definitely Should)
Love

We Study Couples For A Living: This One Trick Can Help When Conflict Arises

Jamie Schneider
We Study Couples For A Living: This One Trick Can Help When Conflict Arises
Recipes

Try This Fiber-Packed, Gut-Healthy Upgrade To A Classic Breakfast Dish

Eliza Sullivan
Try This Fiber-Packed, Gut-Healthy Upgrade To A Classic Breakfast Dish
Love

What INFJs Are Like In Relationships + Who's Compatible With Them

Sarah Regan
What INFJs Are Like In Relationships + Who's Compatible With Them
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Meditation

This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body

Kristin Leal, E-RYT 500
This Meditation Will Reacquaint You With Your Subtle, Energetic Body
Recipes

What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Based On Your Dosha

Sarah Regan
What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Based On Your Dosha
Beauty

Read Up: The Best Glow-Inducing Skin Care Tips For Your 40s & Beyond

Erin Flaherty
Read Up: The Best Glow-Inducing Skin Care Tips For Your 40s & Beyond
Beauty

The Game-Changing Skin Care Supplement For A Glowing Complexion*

Alexandra Engler
The Game-Changing Skin Care Supplement For A Glowing Complexion*
Climate Change

Earth Overshoot Day Looms: Here Are 8 Companies Fighting To Push It Back

Emma Loewe
Earth Overshoot Day Looms: Here Are 8 Companies Fighting To Push It Back
Recipes

You Get Double Omega-3s With This Anti-Inflammatory Sheet Pan Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
You Get Double Omega-3s With This Anti-Inflammatory Sheet Pan Dinner
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/physical-and-psychological-signs-of-tick-borne-illness

Your article and new folder have been saved!