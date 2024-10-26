Evolutionarily speaking, it may be wise to intuitively trust what your smell is telling you since it's one of the oldest senses used for survival and for environmental interaction. A small study of 70 people13 indicated odor sensitivity positively correlated to sexual experience, with women reporting a higher frequency of orgasm during intercourse. Another notable study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology14 randomly assigned 96 women to sniff out different scents (a neutral smell, their partner's smell, a stranger's smell) and reported the smell of a romantic partner lowered stress while the smell of a stranger increased stress levels. It suggests smell plays a critical role in social communication but calls for further studies.