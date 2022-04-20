Do Pheromones Really Exist In Humans? Scientists Still Can't Seem To Agree

There’s a lack of scientific consensus as to whether human pheromones exist at all. Despite a body of research supporting the theory, many scientists question the validity of those results based on the way the studies were conducted.

For instance, an often-cited 1971 study led by psychologist Martha McClintock infamously once posited that pheromones could sync up women’s menstrual cycles if they lived in close proximity together. The news quickly spread and became common knowledge before the findings were repeatedly debunked over the years with additional researchers unable to repeat McClintock’s results.

Scientists have studied pheromones for years but haven’t been able to scientifically validate their correlation to sexual attraction due to the complexity of human interaction, the genetic variability of odors, and the molecules themselves; the components of pheromones are notoriously tricky to isolate and empirically test in well-controlled, peer-reviewed settings.

“What makes it really difficult is that research seeks to isolate scents alone to detect a response,” Brighten adds, “when in reality, it’s likely several variables that cause someone’s behavior to shift when they take [chemicals] in.”

She also points out that not all humans have that vomeronasal organ, and even if they do have it, it’s been found to be a non operational organ in humans, so it wouldn’t be able to detect pheromones anyway. Meanwhile, other research has found some of the most commonly cited human sex pheromones as having no effect on attractiveness or gender perceptions.

Still, other pheromone-related studies have produced intriguing results. For example, researchers are exploring the nipple secretion from the areola glands in lactating mothers since the secretion seems to reflexively stimulate nursing cues in babies once placed under their nose.