I’ll start the morning checking my new phone app for any alerts from her health microchip before taking her out on a walk. Afterwards she’ll eat her single meal of the day, ideally from a brand recommended by the Dog Aging Project. We’ll do a quick cognition game before I settle in for work. Later that afternoon, we’ll head off to the veterinary to get a dose of the newly (and fully) approved Loyal longevity drug. It’s 2030, and my 10-year-old dog is thriving.