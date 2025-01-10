Skip to Content
Women's Health


Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries—Here’s What To Do About It

January 10, 2025
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Miho Tanaka x mbg creative
January 10, 2025

Knee injuries, especially ACL tears, are a common setback for women—and it’s not just bad luck. 

According to Miho Tanaka, M.D., a leading orthopedic surgeon, women are twice as likely to experience knee injuries and four to eight times more likely to sustain ACL injuries due to a combination of biomechanics, muscle imbalances, and even hormonal fluctuations.

But don’t worry, Tanaka’s expert advice sheds light on how to protect your joints and keep you moving with ease and confidence. 

Why are women at higher risk?

Several factors make women more susceptible to knee injuries. Differences in hip structure and center of gravity can affect movement patterns, while weaker core and hamstring muscles leave the knee less supported during high-impact activities like jumping, pivoting, or cutting. 

Tanaka emphasizes the need for more research on the influence of hormones on injury risk. She highlights the role of relaxin, a hormone most often associated with pregnancy, which influences the structure and flexibility of ligaments.

This hormone is associated with a higher likelihood of injury, underscoring the importance of acknowledging hormonal fluctuations in injury prevention. 

How to protect your knees

  1. Build core strength: A strong core is the foundation of stable movement. Weak core muscles can cause instability that trickles down to your knees. Incorporate exercises like planks, bird dogs, and dead bugs into your routine to strengthen your core and give your body the support it needs.
  2. Strengthen your hamstrings: Hamstrings play a crucial role in stabilizing the knee joint, yet they’re often underdeveloped in women compared to their quads. To strengthen this essential muscle group, try exercises like Romanian deadlifts, hamstring curls, and glute bridges. Balanced strength between your quads and hamstrings can significantly reduce injury risk.
  3. Refine your movement patterns: How you cut, pivot, and land during exercise matters. Tanaka emphasizes that women often move differently than men due to their biomechanics, and these differences can increase injury risk. Consider working with a trainer or physical therapist to analyze and improve your movement patterns. Tailored exercises can help you land more safely and move more efficiently.

The takeaway

Knee injuries don’t have to stop you in your tracks. By building strength where it matters, improving how you move, and staying mindful of your body’s unique needs, you can build a solid foundation for injury-free movement. With the right strategies in place, you can keep your knees strong, stay active, and enjoy your workouts without the worry of injury slowing you down.

