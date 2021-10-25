Using responses to a questionnaire about personality and sleep timing preferences (also known as chronotype), the researchers concluded that "morning people" were more likely to have higher scores on conscientiousness and lower ones on openness. They also found that people who went to bed and woke up earlier were more self-disciplined but less straightforward and less likely to seek excitement.

"Our findings have helped us to come up with two possible pathways of how personality might influence chronotype," says postgraduate researcher Anita Lenneis, Ph.D., from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick.

"Personality traits [...] may influence chronotype through shaping people's preferences for various social activities and behaviors, which, in turn, may influence what time people go to and get out of bed, or personality may influence chronotype through active decisions people make regarding their sleep."