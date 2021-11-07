Olympic Gold Medalist Runner Peres Jepchirchir Shares Her NYC Marathon Prep

If you watched the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, you may have seen Peres Jepchirchir power her way to a gold medal, in an incredible marathon race. Today, Jepchirchir is competing in the 50th New York City Marathon—hoping for another victory.

After starting the sport as a child, Jepchirchir now holds the half marathon world record, in addition to Olympic gold. Her rise in the running world has been a true inspiration to runners in her home country of Kenya, and all over the globe.

In fact, that's why adidas chose her for their new Impossible Is Nothing campaign, which spotlights what sports enable us to do (on and off the pitch, court, track, or field), through the lens of athletes' incredible stories.

“We are proud to partner with Peres to tell her story from growing up running as a young girl, rising through the ranks to fulfilling her dream of running in NYC, proving anything is possible," Jennifer Thomas, Director, Sports Marketing at adidas shared in a statement.