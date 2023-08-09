Parents With Back-To-School Scaries—We Made This Guide Just For You

We all dread the end of summer, but as a parent, it’s next level. After the stress of school supply shopping is over, the back-to-school adjustment period kicks in–from fighting to get out the door in the morning, to arguing over homework, to finding a way to get everyone fed, bathed, and in bed without the (inevitable) meltdown.

But while getting back into the swing of things can be chaotic, it’s also the perfect time to create new routines–and trust us, you’re going to want them to keep you sane. Implementing grounding practices and balancing products like OLLY’s line-up of supplements can help to support the whole family throughout the back-to-school season and beyond. To get you started, we’ve put together a list of techniques that have yet to fail us.