Think You Have ADHD? It Could Be This Lesser-Known Attention Issue
You know those moments when someone is talking to you, but your mind seems to have wandered off without telling you? Or when you struggle to focus on a simple task, even though you're not particularly tired or stressed?
These experiences are easy to chalk up to distraction, anxiety, or ADHD.
But researchers have been investigating another possible explanation: cognitive disengagement syndrome (CDS), a pattern involving frequent daydreaming, mental fog, and feeling disconnected from your surroundings.
A recent review1 in American Psychologist brings together decades of research on CDS, exploring how it differs from ADHD, how it relates to mental health, and what scientists still need to figure out.
About the review
First described in the 1980s as "sluggish cognitive tempo," CDS was initially studied in relation to ADHD. Over time, researchers found evidence that it might be a distinct pattern.
In 2023, an international group of experts adopted the name cognitive disengagement syndrome, replacing the older term with one that better describes the symptoms.
The review examines two main groups of symptoms: mental disengagement, such as daydreaming, brain fog, and difficulty staying present, and physical sluggishness, including low activity levels and slower responses.
CDS is linked to ADHD differences, depression, and anxiety
Research suggests that CDS and ADHD involve different attention difficulties.
This distinction has shown up across studies of children, college students, autistic youth, and other groups. CDS also appears to be different from daytime sleepiness, meaning mental disengagement isn't necessarily just a sign of poor sleep.
CDS symptoms are also consistently linked to depression and anxiety, even when researchers account for ADHD symptoms. The connection appears more consistent with depression than anxiety, though scientists aren't sure why.
Researchers have also found a link between elevated CDS symptoms and suicidal thoughts, independent of ADHD and depression.
CDS symptoms are especially common among autistic youth, with an estimated 30% to 50% experiencing elevated symptoms. This overlap is particularly noticeable in social interaction and communication differences.
Why CDS is still a scientific puzzle
Researchers haven't established exactly what causes CDS or how it should be classified. Some studies suggest it may involve slower mental processing, meaning the brain takes longer to handle information, but results have been mixed.
The research gap is significant. A search of scientific literature databases for the review found more than 45,000 published results on ADHD, compared with just a few hundred on CDS and its earlier name combined.
The author compares the current state of CDS research to where ADHD research stood roughly 40 years ago.
Scientists are still exploring three possibilities: CDS could be its own condition, a subtype of ADHD, or a pattern that appears across several mental health conditions.
Supporting the last possibility, many young people with elevated CDS symptoms but without elevated ADHD symptoms had received another psychiatric diagnosis.
What to do if this sounds familiar
If frequent daydreaming, mental fog, or sluggishness sound familiar, CDS may be a useful term to know. However, it's not an official diagnosis, and researchers haven't established a specific treatment.
Rather than trying to label your symptoms yourself, consider how they affect your everyday life. Do you often lose track of conversations or struggle to finish tasks?
Sharing these experiences with a doctor or therapist can help identify possible explanations, including sleep problems, anxiety, depression, or ADHD.
You can also bring up CDS if your symptoms don't seem to fit neatly into familiar descriptions.
The takeaway
CDS may represent a distinct pattern of attention difficulties, with important connections to depression, anxiety, and autism.
As research catches up, it could offer a clearer way to understand experiences that don't fit neatly into existing diagnoses.