Blueberries have long been considered a “superfood,” rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, phytoflavinoids, potassium, and more. So for this study, researchers wanted to dig deeper into just how much blueberries can benefit the healthy of aging populations.

To do so, they rounded up participants between the ages of 65 and 80, and had one group consume a blueberry beverage that was the equivalent of roughly a cup's-worth of wild blueberries, while the other group consumed a placebo beverage. The participants drank their respective drinks for 12 weeks.

Throughout the course of the study, those consuming the true blueberry drink saw improvement in memory, improved accuracy on attention tasks, and even lower blood pressure. The same could not be said for the placebo group, who did not reap the same benefits.

As study co-author Claire Williams Ph.D., explains in a news release, "It's clear from this study that consuming wild blueberries is beneficial to cognitive function, as well as vascular health. The group who had the wild blueberry powder showed signs of better memory and greater mental flexibility when completing cognitive tasks."