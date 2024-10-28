I know there are many apps available that track water intake or alert you when it has been too many minutes since you last took a sip. But middle-age not only brings about less energy, but also less patience to learn the ins and outs of new apps. Instead, I set an alarm on my phone that goes off every hour. If I haven’t drunk enough by the time my alarm goes off, I sip away. When I stay hydrated, I find my energy levels are so much more robust than the dehydrated version of myself.