We all want to live long, healthy lives, and there are several things we can do earlier on in life to help us get there. In fact, recent research highlighted certain healthy habits can add up to six years to an individual's life—even if they're adopted in middle or older age.

The study, published in Age and Ageing, followed 49,021 Japanese men and women ages 40 to 80 over two decades to analyze how modifiable health habits and behaviors affected their life expectancy.