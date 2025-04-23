Many of my friends live off caffeine to help themselves push through the day. But thanks to the knowledge about caffeine I have gleaned from being a dietitian for over 22 years, I can't convince myself that guzzling down copious amounts of energy drinks and espresso shots is the best approach to maintaining my energy levels and my overall health. While some caffeine is unlikely to cause harm, too much of the stimulant can lead to feelings of anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and other effects that I simply don't have the capacity to deal with.