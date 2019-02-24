As a sex therapist specializing in female orgasm, I've taught thousands of women how to have their first orgasms. But I haven't always been a so-called orgasm whisperer.

The reason I'm so passionate about teaching women how to have an orgasm is because I've had my own struggles with them. A lot of people assume that since I'm a sex therapist, I must have a wildly active and pleasurable sex life. But it's important to me to be transparent about the fact that I have my own hang-ups and struggles in the bedroom. Orgasm has been one of those challenges.

I spent close to 10 years being able to reach orgasm easily and reliably on my own but never having a single orgasm with a partner. I felt all of the things that most women feel when they struggle to reach orgasm: I felt alone, broken, embarrassed, ashamed, frustrated, and hopeless. I truly believed that I would never be able to learn how to reach orgasm with a partner.

Spoiler alert: I finally did learn! Despite years of fear and anxiety, I'm now at the point where I can have at least one orgasm every single time my husband and I have sex. I now feel confident and in control of my orgasm.

Here's exactly what I did to get there and what I do now to ensure I have orgasms whenever I want them.