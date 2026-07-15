This Popular Drink Influenced Genes Linked To Inflammation & Heart Health
Orange juice is a beloved breakfast drink for many. But people have strong opinions on whether this 100% juice is "healthy" or if it's just another sugary drink. Well, there's no denying that OJ contains sugar, which means pairing it with a meal and paying attention to serving size is important. But it is also a rich source of beneficial compounds (like flavonoids), and consuming more flavonoids has it's perks.
For example, a new study found that drinking 100% orange juice every day for two months changed the activity of more than 1,700 genes, including many involved in inflammation, lipid metabolism, and blood pressure regulation in a favorable way. Here's what you need to know (especially as it relates to heart health).
About the study
Researchers have known for years that people who regularly drink orange juice tend to have better heart health. But they haven't fully understood why. What changes inside the body could explain those benefits? To find out, researchers asked 20 healthy adults to drink about two cups of 100% orange juice every day for 60 days.
Before and after the study, they analyzed blood samples and focused on an immune cell called PBMCs (peripheral blood mononuclear cells). This is a type of white blood cell that's especially sensitive to changes in diet. Rather than looking at common markers like cholesterol or blood pressure, the researchers focused on gene activity, tracking which genes became more or less active after two months of daily orange juice.
What they found
After 60 days, more than 1,700 genes had changed their activity. The shifts were concentrated in three key areas.
- Inflammation: Genes that help regulate the body's inflammatory responses (including ones linked to heart disease risk) were altered.
- Fat metabolism: Genes involved in how the body processes dietary fats showed changes.
- Blood pressure regulation: Several genes connected to blood pressure control were also affected.
The researchers also found changes in smaller molecules that don't code for proteins but help regulate gene activity in other ways, adding another layer to how orange juice may interact with the body at a cellular level.
The specific genes that changed depended heavily on body weight. Among participants with overweight, orange juice primarily altered genes involved in fat metabolism, the formation of fat cells, and lipid signaling. Meanwhile, participants with normal weight showed greater changes in genes involved in immune signaling, inflammation pathways, and cellular stress response.
This suggests that body composition may influence how people respond to the bioactive compounds in orange juice (a concept researchers say could eventually help inform more personalized nutrition recommendations).
What makes orange juice special?
OJ contains flavonoids (particularly hesperidin), vitamin C, and other plant compounds studied for their effects on heart health. This research suggests those compounds may be influencing inflammation and metabolism at the cellular level.
Orange juice is one of the richest dietary sources of hesperidin, which has been studied for its role in supporting healthy inflammation1, vascular function, and antioxidant defenses. Hesperidin is also found in whole oranges, mandarins, lemons, and other citrus fruits (particularly in the white pith and peel).
It's worth being clear about what this study did and didn't show. It didn't prove that orange juice lowers inflammation, reduces cholesterol, or prevents heart disease. What it found is that daily OJ consumption is associated with changes in gene activity that align with the biological pathways involved in those processes. Studies like this one are designed to generate hypotheses about how something might work, not to confirm that it does.
The study was small (20 participants), had no control group, and didn't measure clinical outcomes like blood pressure or cholesterol directly. Larger trials are needed to confirm whether these molecular changes translate into real-world health benefits.
The takeaway
This study suggests that the natural compounds in orange juice may influence biological pathways involved in heart health, but it doesn't mean you need to start drinking two cups a day. That's more orange juice than many people typically consume, and it can add a significant amount of natural sugar and calories to your diet.
If you enjoy a small glass of 100% orange juice, this research is another reminder that it can absolutely have a place in an overall healthy eating pattern. For most people, though, regularly eating whole citrus fruits is still the better bet, since they provide the same beneficial plant compounds along with filling fiber and less concentrated sugar.