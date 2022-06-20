I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On In Your 50s

Your hormones shift throughout your lifetime, but three big milestones tend to dominate the conversation: puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. Everyone's body is different, of course, but for many women, the latter happens sometime in the early 50s. (The international average age is 52 years old, in case you're curious.)

"Some women just transition right into it," says midwife, hormone expert, and integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast. "But for a lot of women, big hormonal shifts happen—like earthquake-level hormonal changes—that can really alter how you feel in your body."

To help make the transition smoother, Romm recommends focusing on one thing: sleep. Here's why high-quality shut-eye becomes even more important during this time.