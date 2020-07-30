Since the core of bearing those awkward moments is realizing that we're probably overthinking it, it's about adjusting our awareness instead of allowing our anxiety over the perceived awkwardness to derail.

"We're missing all the signs the other person is giving us that they're just enjoying our company," says Headlee, "So, yes, you may feel awkward during that silence. But it's a good chance the other person doesn't think you're awkward."

Awareness is the first step toward practicing mindfulness and begins with noticing where your attention had moved to, in this case toward staying hung up on thinking we've been awkward. Then, once we realize our mind has wandered, it's time to refocus on the current moment.

So next time a conversation hits an awkward bump—or a moment you perceive as awkward—try to remember that you may just need to shift your perspective. And if you're regularly feeling like your conversations could be better? (Hey, it happens!) Maybe it's time to brush up on your conversation skills.