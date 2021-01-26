It makes sense that Blander sees so many individuals low in iron; iron deficiency affects about 20 to 25% of the world's population, after all, primarily women. That’s because common causes of iron deficiency include heavy bleeding during menstruation and pregnancy (as the growing baby needs greater amounts of blood)—both of which predominantly affect premenopausal women. Of course, these are not the only causes of iron deficiency (others include inadequate nutrition or certain medical conditions), but it does make sense why the stats are higher in women.

As for the exercising bit, an intense workout increases your red blood cell production (which is where your iron lives), but you can lose more of it through sweat as well as a concept called exercise-induced haemolysis, which is when those blood cells become ruptured during high impact (like, say, when the soles of your feet hit the pavement while you run). In other words, high intensity exercise causes a high turnover rate for your red blood cells—and if you don’t have enough iron to meet the demand, a deficiency isn’t out of the question.

“That's a big problem,” says Blander, not only for your workout itself (specifically, it can impair endurance and cause shortness of breath), “but also if you are trying to improve your performance at work.” When you don’t have enough iron, you can feel tired, get headaches, or feel restless—all of which are not so conducive to a productive work environment.