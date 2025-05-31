When I was 12 years old, I had a big project that I left until 8 or 9 p.m. the night before it was due to start. My body became unbearably hot, and panic swept over me as I confessed my procrastination to my parents, tears streaming down my face. The feelings of guilt, stress, and overwhelm sent me into a tailspin of anxious despair. It wasn't long before I started hyperventilating and the short, shallow breaths left me gasping for air and dizzy.