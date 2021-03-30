mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
A Pro Runner On Training For The Olympics & Becoming A New Mom

A Pro Runner On Training For The Olympics & Becoming A New Mom

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
What This Olympic Runner Wants New Moms To Know About Training Postpartum

Aliphine Tuliamuk

Image by mbg Creative / HOKA ONE ONE

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 30, 2021 — 13:09 PM

On February 29, 2020, Aliphine Tuliamuk placed first in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials—and prepared to run the biggest race of her career in five months time. But when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19, Tuliamuk's plans dramatically changed. 

As many Olympic qualifiers continued prepping for the rescheduled race, Tuliamuk juggled her training with another goal: motherhood.

In the window of time between the announced postponement and the rescheduled Olympics, the athlete and HOKA One One sponsor made the decision, along with her partner, to get pregnant.

After giving birth to a baby girl in January, the first-time mother and soon-to-be first time Olympian, is easing back into training. We had the chance to chat with Tuliamuk about how she's experiencing life-altering changes, the joy of motherhood, and her advice for easing back into training postpartum—elite athlete or not.

First of all, congratulations on the newest member of your family! What's one thing you've learned from motherhood that you weren't expecting?

Although I was always excited to be a mom, I have been amazed by the overwhelming feeling of love I have for my daughter. I love my daughter more than life itself and will do anything for her and to protect her. In fact, I am having a hard time trusting people to take care of her, which makes the future with babysitting that much harder.

Advertisement

Within the past year, you learned about the postponement of the Olympics and made the decision to start a family. How did you cope with the change of plans?

At first, I was disappointed that I would not have the opportunity to run at the Olympics. I worked so hard to earn the honor of becoming an Olympian, and it hurt to know that it might not happen. That being said, with so many families being impacted by COVID-19, I had to keep my own challenges in perspective.

When we realized the Olympics would not be happening in 2020, my fiancé Tim and I decided to start a family, and our daughter Zoe was born this past January. We did the best we could to stay positive and make the best decisions in a very challenging time. In the long run, we are very happy with our decisions, the risk paid off. 

What does your training schedule look like now postpartum?

I took it easy the first two months after my pregnancy. I didn't do any running, but when my body was feeling up for it I went to the gym to lift light weights and ride the elliptical.

After about eight weeks of no running, I am now beginning to run again, just to get back into the rhythm of the movement and to reconnect with the joy of running. I still have plenty of time for the long runs and hard training sessions that will come later.

What advice do you have for new moms (elite athletes or not) who are trying to get back into an exercise routine?

First, remember that you are stronger and more capable than you may realize. Being a mom does not mean the end of your fitness life, it's just a new phase.

Take your time getting back into shape and always prioritize being consistent, and good health, listen to your body and remember it just did an amazing thing creating, growing, and birthing a whole human being.

I tell my partner Tim and the people in my life how they can help me be a great mom to baby Zoe while still training full-time. Communication is key.

Advertisement

Finally, how are you feeling about the summer Olympics?

I'm excited to compete against the best in the world and to represent Team USA. I consider going into the Olympics as a new mom a strength that will help me when the race gets tough, which I know it will. I'm hoping to surprise people including myself with my performance in Tokyo.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Motivation

A 4-Step Guide For A Solid Strength Training Workout, From A Personal Trainer

Abby Moore
A 4-Step Guide For A Solid Strength Training Workout, From A Personal Trainer
Routines

A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips

Phyllicia Bonanno
A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Home

How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter

Emma Loewe
How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter
Integrative Health

The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources
Functional Food

3 Eating Styles This RD Recommends To Those With Gut Issues

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
3 Eating Styles This RD Recommends To Those With Gut Issues
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

These 6 Tips Will Transform Your Cracked, Dry Feet To Baby-Smooth This Spring

Jamie Schneider
These 6 Tips Will Transform Your Cracked, Dry Feet To Baby-Smooth This Spring
Sex

11 Expert-Approved Sex Positions For Couples With High Sex Drives

Sarah Regan
11 Expert-Approved Sex Positions For Couples With High Sex Drives
Off-the-Grid

How To Store 40+ Fruits & Veggies So They Last Longer — Without Using Plastic

Lily Cameron
How To Store 40+ Fruits & Veggies So They Last Longer — Without Using Plastic
Integrative Health

Exactly When You Should Go To Sleep & Wake Up, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
Exactly When You Should Go To Sleep & Wake Up, From A Neuroscientist
Recipes

This Latin American Lasaña Uses A Secret, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Latin American Lasaña Uses A Secret, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient
Integrative Health

This 5-Step Plan May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia By Up To 80%, Say Neurologists

Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D.
This 5-Step Plan May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia By Up To 80%, Say Neurologists
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/olympic-runner-training-postpartum

Your article and new folder have been saved!