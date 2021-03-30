What This Olympic Runner Wants New Moms To Know About Training Postpartum

On February 29, 2020, Aliphine Tuliamuk placed first in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials—and prepared to run the biggest race of her career in five months time. But when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19, Tuliamuk's plans dramatically changed.

As many Olympic qualifiers continued prepping for the rescheduled race, Tuliamuk juggled her training with another goal: motherhood.

In the window of time between the announced postponement and the rescheduled Olympics, the athlete and HOKA One One sponsor made the decision, along with her partner, to get pregnant.

After giving birth to a baby girl in January, the first-time mother and soon-to-be first time Olympian, is easing back into training. We had the chance to chat with Tuliamuk about how she's experiencing life-altering changes, the joy of motherhood, and her advice for easing back into training postpartum—elite athlete or not.