Imagine it—you just went through the miracle of pregnancy and childbirth. You are elated, excited, exhausted. Your body does not quite feel the same as it did before. Once the initial emotions of bringing a new person into the world have worn off, you are ready to get back to all the things you enjoyed before the baby was born. You are ready to exercise, but where do you start? Is it okay to just pick up where you left off? Should you start something new? How much is too much?

The answers vary for every woman. Some factors to consider are: