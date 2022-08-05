I’m a proud member of the "Dark Circles Since I Was A Small Child club," so I’m very discerning (almost skeptical) when it comes to brightening eye creams. In fact, there’s not really much I can do about the natural shadows—the skin around my eyes is just so thin, which makes the underlying blood vessels more visible and contributes to discoloration. I’m still loyal to eye cream (the thin skin is also more prone to dryness—super fun!), but I know that it’s not going to magically lighten my half-moons completely. Only a trusty concealer can nix my dark circles completely, and, boy, do I know my way around a good color corrector.

That said, when an eye cream adds color correcting pigments to the mix, I’m absolutely game. (Why not streamline the two steps?) Recently, I’ve been testing Ole Henriksen’s upgraded Banana Bright+ Eye Crème, and it’s been especially transformative for my sallow, tired under-eyes.