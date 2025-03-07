Advertisement
Oklahoma Plans To Ban Red Dye 40 & Aspartame—What That Means For Public Health
Oklahoma is making strides in food safety with Senate Bill 4, a legislative effort aimed at removing 21 synthetic food dyes and additives, including Red Dye No. 40 and aspartame, from products sold within the state.
Recently advancing through committee, the bill now awaits a Senate vote. If passed, it will require food manufacturers to eliminate these substances by 2027, with pharmaceuticals following suit by 2028.
The bill aligns with similar initiatives in California, Arizona, and Iowa, reinforcing a nationwide push for cleaner food regulations.
The science behind the ban
Many of the additives targeted by the bill have been linked to serious health concerns. Red Dye 40, for instance, is derived from petroleum and has been associated with hyperactivity in children, including exacerbating symptoms of ADHD.
Studies have also suggested potential links between artificial food dyes and behavioral changes1, prompting several countries in Europe to require warning labels on products containing these chemicals.
Similarly, aspartame—a popular artificial sweetener found in diet sodas—has been under scrutiny for its potential neurotoxic effects, with research indicating possible connections to headaches, dizziness, and even increased cancer risk.
Other banned additives include:
- Azodicarbonamide (ADA): A chemical used in bread that has been banned in Europe and Australia due to its link to respiratory issues and potential carcinogenic effects.2
- Blue Dye 1 & Blue Dye 2: Associated with allergic reactions and potential neurotoxicity, according to research in Advances in Nutrition.
- Brominated Vegetable Oil: A stabilizer in citrus-flavored drinks, linked to thyroid dysfunction and neurological issues due to its accumulation in fatty tissues.
- Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) & Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT): Preservatives used to prevent rancidity in oils and cereals, classified as possible carcinogens3.
- Ethylene Dichloride: A solvent linked to liver and kidney damage and classified as a probable human carcinogen.4
- Green Dye 3: A food coloring agent with limited safety studies but linked to potential cancer risks in animal studies.
- Methylene Chloride: A solvent used in decaffeination, associated with liver and lung toxicity5 and classified as a probable carcinogen.
- Potassium Bromate: Used in baked goods to strengthen dough but has been flagged as a potential human carcinogen and is banned in several countries
- Propyl Gallate: A preservative found in processed meats, linked to estrogenic effects and endocrine disruption.6
- Propyl Paraben: A common food and cosmetic preservative known for disrupting hormone function.
- Red Dye 3: Recently banned by the FDA, this dye is linked to behavioral issues like hyperactivity in children and thyroid tumors.
- Sodium Benzoate: A preservative that can form benzene, a known carcinogen, when combined with vitamin C.
- Sodium Nitrate: A common preservative in cured meats, linked to increased colorectal cancer risk.
- Titanium Dioxide: A whitening agent recently banned in the EU for its potential DNA damage and ability to cross the blood-brain barrier.
- Trichloroethylene: A solvent linked to immune system damage and cancer.
- Yellow Dye 5 & Yellow Dye 6: Associated with allergic reactions and behavioral issues in children.
These findings, among others, highlight the urgent need for better regulation of food additives in the United States.
A growing trend in food safety
Oklahoma’s proposed legislation aligns with a broader national effort to enhance food safety. California made headlines in October 2023 when it became the first state to ban Red Dye No. 3, a move later reinforced by the FDA in January 2024.
Under Senate Bill 4, Oklahoma businesses would need to phase out these chemicals over the next few years, while products containing banned substances would carry a warning label starting in November 2025. This step ensures consumers are aware of what they’re consuming while giving companies time to reformulate their products.
The takeaway
By prioritizing consumer health, Oklahoma is setting a precedent for other states to follow. This isn’t just about banning certain chemicals—it’s about creating a food system that prioritizes safety and transparency.
As more states embrace similar measures, the United States moves closer to a future where food quality is held to a higher standard, benefiting public health for generations to come.
