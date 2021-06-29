Although, if taking a blade to your face sends chills down your spine, you’re not alone: Especially for those with sensitive skin, scraping at the surface may be way too harsh of a treatment; experts say you may be better off with gentle exfoliators, like lactic or mandelic acid.

But let’s not write off dermaplaning so quickly: According to board-certified dermatologist Alexis Stephens, D.O., you can have your immediate glow and nourish your sensitive skin, too. “One of my favorite beauty secrets for glowing skin is oilplaning,” she says in a recent TikTok.

Below, she explains why the tweaked treatment is top notch for easily irritated skin.