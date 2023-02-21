While clean, natural beauty no longer falls in the "niche" category of the beauty industry—the majority of the offerings still skew on the higher end of the price spectrum. Not only that, but products are still not as widely available as their mass counterparts and often require a visit to a specialty e-retailer.

So even if the ideology is fairly mainstream, finding clean, high-quality products at affordable price points that cater to lots of needs and ages can still be a challenge. That's part of the mission behind hair and body care brand Odele, says founder Lindsay Holden, a mom-of-three based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a former senior buyer for Target, she had a pretty good read on what folks wanted out of their beauty routines.

Here, what she's using in her own routine, as well as her family's.