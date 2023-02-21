As Of Late: Odele Founder Lindsay Holden's Routine As A Working Mom
While clean, natural beauty no longer falls in the "niche" category of the beauty industry—the majority of the offerings still skew on the higher end of the price spectrum. Not only that, but products are still not as widely available as their mass counterparts and often require a visit to a specialty e-retailer.
So even if the ideology is fairly mainstream, finding clean, high-quality products at affordable price points that cater to lots of needs and ages can still be a challenge. That's part of the mission behind hair and body care brand Odele, says founder Lindsay Holden, a mom-of-three based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a former senior buyer for Target, she had a pretty good read on what folks wanted out of their beauty routines.
Here, what she's using in her own routine, as well as her family's.
The tried-and-true: A family-sized SPF.
"No matter what, no matter the season, sunscreen is always, always on my face. I use a bunch, but the one that I keep coming back to is the Supergoop Play Everyday SPF 50. And I've got that 18 fl. oz. pump size by every door in our home, especially in summer. Especially with three kids, I love it for being clean, fast, absorbing, high SPF, addresses both UVA and UVB rays, smells amazing, and is nongreasy. And honestly, the only one that doesn't sting my eyes!
"A pain point for many moms is like finding a sunscreen that works for the whole family. We've tried everything, and the pump function makes it so it's one-and-done. Then the slip is so easy and absorbs easily, so it's a very quick application—because kids do protest.
"And my mom, at an early age, taught me to always wear your SPF as a preventive measure. It's really going back to the basics: Like, what can you not reverse? The damage from the sun, so let's prevent it from happening in the first place."
Supergoop Play Everyday SPF 50
The surprise hit: A silk pillowcase.
"At first I thought, Oh my gosh, that's a ridiculous price for a pillowcase. You know, versus just the cotton ones that come in your sheet set. But I honestly sleep so much better with silk pillowcases. Plus it reduces friction; it's good for your hair and skin. I just love it.
"I noticed a difference when I wasn't using it—when my sheets were in rotation, and I was just using normal ones again. So I doubled down this season, so I can always have one. You spend a lot of time sleeping, so it's always good to invest in a good experience there as well."
Slip Silk Pillowcase
The up-and-coming: A luxe new hair oil.
"This oil has been in the works for a few years, and I am so excited that we're finally bringing it to market. It's this nourishing, hydrating oil that's not too nongreasy. It's also super concentrated: For someone like me who has finer hair, it can be as effective as someone who has super-thirsty hair, who just drinks up product.
"It's packed with baobab, argan, and camellia oils. It's adding shine, protects from breakage, and seals split ends. It was really tricky getting that rich delivery of moisture while remaining nongreasy to allow you to wear it during the day as well. It really just brings back that touchable softness. It's shareable, too! It's great on facial hair."
Odele Hair Oil
The carry-on: A multiuse balm.
"Merit Flush Balm is amazing. I found myself never having it where I want it, and so I keep buying more because it's just a great thing to have in your bag. It's clean and uncomplicated, which I really appreciate. It's made for your cheeks, but I think it's also awesome to just put on your lips or even a little bit on your eyes. Then you're done!"
The pleasure: A delivery service.
"I'm a devout Shipt Delivery. It buys me that additional time because I don't have to go to the grocery store, pick up the pet food, and run those errands. It just keeps the necessities in stock. I'm on, like, a first-name basis with a handful of people who deliver to my house.
"It is just such a luxury to be able to make a list and have it checked off without having to spend the time to pick it all up. And I love what that buys me in terms of the time that I can now use to work, hang out with the kids, or exercise."
The signature: An easy-does-it hairstyle.
"I really identify with the Odele Air Dry Styler. What you see is what you get—come as you are, and embrace what you have time for. It's about rocking what you've got, being healthy, staying simple, and embracing those perfect imperfections."
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.