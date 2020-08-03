Why You May Want To Consider Non-Alcoholic Beer For The Health Perks
This morning, I had a beer with breakfast. It had 31 mg of caffeine, 105 calories, and zero alcohol. This is the eighth day in a row I’ve opened my day with this variety of morning beverage.
I'm not the only one embracing non-alcoholic beer—the alt-drink is steadily rising in popularity, and proving to be much more than a trend. The explanation for this explosion of interest? It could be a new delicious option for the 30% of American’s that don’t drink, or the number of health-conscious drinkers who have embraced non-alcoholic craft beer.
Whatever the true catalyst, there has certainly been an increase in the public appeal of non-alcoholic beer in recent years. Before we dive into the potential health-promoting perks of this beverage, let's take a look at some recent history of these popular brews.
A little background on non-alcoholic beer.
For decades the only alternative options were flavorless beers for the non-drinker. No one had a clue that non-alcoholic beer could taste good, and certainly not that it was good for you.
In 1973, German beer companies originally marketed non-alcoholic beer as the “car driver’s beer”, and more recently European non-alcoholic brands are leading with the performance-enhancing properties of their brews.
Heineken’s 0.0 promotes that “there is no limit to what the human body can achieve,” and Bavarian brewery Erdinger has adopted the motto “100% Performance. 100% Regeneration.” Domestically, leading non-alcoholic brewery Athletic Brewing Company uses the phrase “Beer for the modern adult” stamping "Brewed Without Compromise" on every can.
Despite the accessibility of information today, when Athletic launched in 2017, most Americans weren't well-versed on health-promoting properties of non-alcoholic beer. But in Germany, Erdinger handed out more than 30,000 bottles of at the 2017 Berlin Marathon. Then in 2018, athletes on the German Olympic teams consumed non-alcoholic beer, in efforts to reduce post-exercise inflammation, reports the New York Times.
More recently, the USA Triathlon became the first U.S. National Governing Body in the Olympic & Paralympic camp to team up with a non-alcoholic beer producer, Athletic Brewing Company. In a June 2020, USA Triathlon Chief Marketing Officer Chuck Menke said in a press release: “Non-alcoholic beer is an ideal option for endurance athletes” and “USAT can’t wait to ultimately introduce them to the wider multi-sport community.”
The benefits of non-alcoholic beer.
To better understand why athletes jumped on the non-alcoholic beer bandwagon, along with its rise in popularity among health-conscious consumers, it's important to understand the potential benefits of this alt-beverage.
1. Non-alcoholic beer may enhance athletic performance and reduce inflammation.
A 2012 study paid for by beer brewery Erdinger Weissbraeu, set out to better understand the relationship between non-alcoholic beer and inflammation. This research was the first to indicate that consuming 1 to 1.5 liters of non-alcoholic beer with polyphenols for three weeks before a marathon reduced inflammation in athletes after the race.
The same study also found that ingesting non-alcoholic beer with polyphenols decreased upper respiratory tract infection rates in athletes during the two-week period after the race. The reason? Researchers believe it has to do with the presence of phenols in non-alcoholic beer, which are immune-supporting chemicals that come from the plants beer is brewed with.
Phenol-rich diets “tend to lower inflammation and have a very unique molecular structure that can actually regulate the genes that control inflammation,” says David Nieman, DrPH, FACSM, a biology professor at Appalachian State University.
Non-alcoholic beer isn’t only beneficial for athlete, though. The same 2012 study found that polyphenol-rich beverages may reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Not to mention, a 2016 study found that the more a person drinks, the greater their risk of developing cancer, especially head and neck cancers. In June 2020, for the first time in 20 years, the American Cancer Society updated its guidelines to remove alcohol consumption in any moderation.
It's important to acknowledge that all beer (alcoholic or otherwise) does have similar health properties, but alcohol can negate the positive effect.
2. It may also help promote hydration.
Drinking enough water each day is crucial for your health—it supports energy, immunity, mood, cognition, and organ function.
Beer with alcohol is a diuretic, which increases the flow of urine to promote the removal of excess water, salts, poisons, and accumulated metabolic products from the body—which may also accelerate dehydration. Non-alcoholic beer, however, is not a diuretic.
One 2016 study in Nutrients evaluated the effects of three beverages for pre-exercise hydration. The results suggested that drinking 0.7 liters of non-alcoholic beer before exercise could help maintain blood electrolyte homeostasis during exercise.
What's more, unlike many sports drinks which have high sugar content, non-alcoholic beer often has zero sugar.
3. It's plant-based ingredients may support better health.
Non-alcoholic beer’s plant-based ingredients may have a few health-promoting properties.
Due to its hop components, moderate consumption of non-alcoholic beer may promote better rest, according to a 2012 study.
Another ingredient in beer, barley, is rich in vitamins and minerals. Plus, it contains inulin, a prebiotic fiber that helps feed healthy gut bacteria. The beta-glucans found in barley may also lower cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease.
4. Non-alcoholic beer is a healthy option for anyone who doesn't drink.
My first identity in life was that of an athlete. I played professional hockey and have biked 3,907 miles across America. Wellness is at my core.
I’m also sober. Non-alcoholic beer has given me the opportunity to enjoy beach beers and brewery Saturdays that I loved so much during my “drinking days,” and now, as I return to training for a 2021 expedition, it has become a trusted training partner.
I'm a big fan of non-alcoholic beer before a workout, after a run, at tailgates, at summer BBQs, on boats, and yes, even with breakfast. I used to ask, is there every a bad time to eat spinach? Now, I'm asking if there's ever a bad time to drink non-alcoholic beer.
I’m also not the only former pro-athlete who drinks non-alcoholic beer. I first heard Andy Ramage, founder of OYNB and TedX presenter, on the Rich Roll Podcast in 2019 share his journey from pro footballer to alcohol-free adult. “I drink alcohol-free beer way more regularly than I ever drank alcoholic beer,” Ramage said, “The alcohol-free beers are much nicer and they don’t take away your time, energy, and momentum in life.”
The bottom line: non-alcoholic beer can be a great option for anyone and may boast a number of health benefits. Here's to breakfast beers!
