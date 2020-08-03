This morning, I had a beer with breakfast. It had 31 mg of caffeine, 105 calories, and zero alcohol. This is the eighth day in a row I’ve opened my day with this variety of morning beverage.

I'm not the only one embracing non-alcoholic beer—the alt-drink is steadily rising in popularity, and proving to be much more than a trend. The explanation for this explosion of interest? It could be a new delicious option for the 30% of American’s that don’t drink, or the number of health-conscious drinkers who have embraced non-alcoholic craft beer.

Whatever the true catalyst, there has certainly been an increase in the public appeal of non-alcoholic beer in recent years. Before we dive into the potential health-promoting perks of this beverage, let's take a look at some recent history of these popular brews.