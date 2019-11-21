This natural arousal-enhancing massage oil with broad-spectrum CBD and nine other organic, plant-based aphrodisiacs is a best-seller for Foria, a leader in the sexual wellness space. And there's no shortage of women who are turning to Awaken for deeper sexual enjoyment: The ingredients in the formula work together to heighten feel-good sensation while minimizing tension, discomfort, and dryness while in the act—and bonus—women love that it makes reaching climax easier and deepens orgasms. “I didn't think my orgasms could be stronger,” said one reviewer, “I am no stranger to the pleasures from my own body, but Awaken seemed to relax me further, and the heightened arousal gave way to shuddering waves of pleasure. It was a wonderful experience for myself and my partner.”

So why CBD, exactly? Studies show that the cannabinoid can promote blood flow to the area where it’s applied, so you can imagine why it’s a big point of focus for the sexual wellness industry right now. (By the way, herbalists have relied on cannabis as a pain-relief remedy for centuries). And experts like sex therapist Diana Urman, Ph.D., LCSW, back up the use of CBD in the bedroom, especially for easing tension: “Topical use around the pelvic floor area can help relax muscles and increase the probability of blood flow, improving the arousal process and helping create a more pleasurable experience,” she says.

Once applied (tip for Awaken newbies: try it alone, first, and do your thing), it takes about fifteen minutes to feel its effects, so don’t rush.

Just remember that at the end of the day (or night!), sex is all about you, your own pleasure, and feeling great about yourself. Your journey to achieving sexual satisfaction is a highly personal and powerful act of self-love. So play safe, and have fun learning what works and feels best for you (friendly reminder about those 12 different types of orgasms in the intro).