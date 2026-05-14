The Specific Menopause Symptom Soy Isoflavones Actually Help With
When we talk about menopause symptoms, hot flashes tend to dominate the conversation. They're visible, disruptive, and widely discussed. But another symptom that affects just as many postmenopausal women is vaginal dryness. It's estimated that up to 85% of women may experience symptoms like dryness and discomfort.
These changes in vaginal health can significantly impact quality of life. While the right hormone therapy treatment can help with these concerns, there are also non-pharmacological options that can act as a standalone or an add on therapy. A new meta-analysis published in Nature1 suggests that soy isoflavones (plant compounds found in tofu, edamame, and other soy foods) may offer meaningful relief for these overlooked symptoms. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers set out to examine whether soy isoflavone supplements could improve urogenital symptoms in postmenopausal women. Soy isoflavones are phytoestrogens, meaning they have a mild estrogen-like effect in the body, which is why scientists have long been curious about their potential role in managing menopause symptoms.
The team analyzed 13 randomized controlled trials comparing soy isoflavone supplements to either a placebo or hormone replacement therapy. The studies measured outcomes including vaginal dryness, hot flashes, and mood symptoms.
Soy improved vaginal dryness — but not hot flashes
Soy isoflavones at doses of 50 to 100 milligrams daily significantly improved vaginal dryness and other urogenital symptoms compared to placebo. Women taking soy supplements reported less discomfort and better vaginal health overall.
However, soy didn't move the needle on hot flashes or mood symptoms. For women hoping soy might be a catch-all solution for menopause, this is an important distinction. The research suggests soy isoflavones may be helpful for specific symptoms (particularly urogenital ones) but they're not a replacement for other interventions when it comes to hot flashes or emotional well-being.
It's also worth noting that study results on soy and menopause have been mixed over the years, and the effectiveness of soy isoflavones may vary person to person.
How to get soy isoflavones from food
While the study looked specifically at soy isoflavone supplements, it is possible to reach the effective dose from the study (that 50 to 100 milligram range) through diet. Soy foods are among the richest dietary sources of isoflavones, and incorporating them into your meals is a straightforward way to reach therapeutic levels.
Here's what that looks like in practice:
- Tofu (½ cup): ~25-35 mg isoflavones
- Edamame (½ cup): ~15-20 mg isoflavones
- Soy milk (1 cup): ~20-30 mg isoflavones
- Tempeh (½ cup): ~35-40 mg isoflavones
One to two servings of soy foods can provide roughly 50 mg of isoflavones, while eating soy at multiple meals can bring you closer to 80 to 100 mg. This also means you're getting protein, fiber, and other nutrients alongside the isoflavones.
If you're not a fan of soy foods or have difficulty incorporating them regularly, soy isoflavone supplements are available. However, it's best to talk to your healthcare provider before starting any supplement.
RELATED READ: This Tofu Stir-Fry Has 30 Grams Of Protein
The takeaway
This study adds to the growing body of research showing a benefit of incorporating soy based products during the menopause transition. Soy isoflavones may be particularly helpful for managing vaginal dryness and urogenital symptoms. But they don't seem to be a great solution for improving hot flashes or mood. One to two daily servings of soy foods like tofu, edamame, or tempeh can provide an effective dose, or talk to your doctor about whether a supplement might be right for you.