This study adds to the growing body of research showing a benefit of incorporating soy based products during the menopause transition. Soy isoflavones may be particularly helpful for managing vaginal dryness and urogenital symptoms. But they don't seem to be a great solution for improving hot flashes or mood. One to two daily servings of soy foods like tofu, edamame, or tempeh can provide an effective dose, or talk to your doctor about whether a supplement might be right for you.