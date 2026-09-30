These Unsuspecting Metabolites May Be Key To Healthier, Younger-Looking Skin
When we talk about eating for healthy skin (think glowy, clear skin or fewer wrinkles), we usually focus on the nutrients and compounds found in food itself. But what if some of the skin benefits associated with our diets come from something our bodies make after we eat?
That’s one of the ideas explored in a new review on the gut-skin axis1. Researchers looked at how bioactive compounds in plant-based foods (including polyphenols, carotenoids, polysaccharides, and fermented compounds) interact with the gut microbiome. The resulting compounds, known as microbial metabolites or postbiotics, may influence processes relevant to skin health, oxidative stress, the skin barrier, mitochondrial function, and the maintenance of the extracellular matrix.
Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The review examined existing research on the relationship between dietary bioactives, the gut microbiome, microbial metabolites, and skin physiology and aging.
Researchers paid particular attention to several types of compounds produced or modified by gut microbes. These include compounds like:
- Short-chain fatty acids2 (SCFAs)
- Indole derivatives
- Urolithins
- Phenolic metabolites
- Bile acid derivatives
- Lipid-associated metabolites
These microbial byproducts may affect skin biology
After reviewing the literature from lab, animal, and human studies, the researchers highlight several ways gut-derived metabolites could potentially influence skin physiology.
They may help regulate inflammatory pathways
Some microbial metabolites, including SCFAs and certain indole derivatives, can interact with pathways involved in immune regulation. Because oxidative stress can influence skin aging and barrier function, researchers are interested in whether these compounds could help maintain a healthier inflammatory balance.
They may influence the skin barrier
The gut microbiome and its metabolites can interact with epithelial tissues, and some microbial compounds appear to influence processes involved in maintaining barrier integrity. For the skin, a well-functioning barrier helps regulate hydration and protects against environmental stressors.
They may interact with oxidative stress & mitochondrial function
Several microbial metabolites have been studied for their effects on cellular antioxidant defenses and mitochondrial pathways. Since oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction are both implicated in skin aging, this is another area of interest.
They may influence the extracellular matrix
The extracellular matrix includes structural proteins such as collagen and elastin that help give skin its strength and elasticity. The review describes potential connections between microbial metabolites and pathways involved in extracellular matrix remodeling, although much of this evidence is still mechanistic.
RELATED READ: 2 Easy Daily Habits That Support Your Gut Microbiome
How to eat for skin health
While researchers continue to tease apart the gut-skin connection, you don't need to overhaul your diet in the name of better skin. A few evidence-informed nutrition habits can help provide the building blocks and compounds your skin needs:
- Prioritize a variety of fibrous foods: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds provide polyphenols, carotenoids, fiber, and other bioactive compounds that interact with both your body and your gut microbes.
- Get enough protein: Your body needs amino acids to make structural proteins, including collagen. Include a variety of protein-rich foods throughout the day, such as seafood, eggs, dairy, meat, beans, lentils, and soy.
- Consider a collagen powder: Collagen peptides provide amino acids that can be used as building blocks for collagen production. Human trials suggest certain collagen peptide supplements may improve measures such as skin hydration and elasticity. Here are our top (expert-vetted) picks for the best collagen supplements.
- Don't forget antioxidant-rich foods: Colorful fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs, and other plant foods provide compounds that help support the body's antioxidant defenses. A skin supplement containing antioxidants like astaxanthin and blood orange extract can also provide more targeted support for dark spots and wrinkles. For hydration and elasticity support, phytoceramides are a key ingredient to look for. This unique supplement provides all 3 ingredients at their clinically studied doses.*
- Include fermented foods: Foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods can add beneficial microbes and bioactive compounds to your diet. They’re an easy (and tasty) way to support the health of your overall microbiome.
The takeaway
Skin health is complex. And achieving the complexion of your dreams is no easy feat. There's no doubt that what you eat influences the appearance of your skin, and this study emphasizes that the relationship goes beyond individual nutrients. It also includes metabolites from the fermentation of those nutrients in the gut. So if you want to improve your skin (and overall) health, focus on your gut health.