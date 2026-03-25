This Tool For Healing Childhood Trauma Is Surprisingly Simple
Trauma has a way of living in the body, shaping how we respond to stress, regulate emotions, and move through the world. Some people who experience trauma at an early age struggle with these symptoms almost their entire lives, even with therapy and medication.
A primer on adverse childhood experiences
Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) refer to potentially traumatic events that occur before age 18. This includes abuse (physical, emotional, or sexual), neglect, and household dysfunction like parental substance abuse, mental illness, or domestic violence.
Research has consistently linked ACE to long-term health consequences, including everything from anxiety and depression to cardiovascular disease and chronic inflammation. The more exposure to ACE someone has, the greater their risk.
However, the brain is far more adaptable than scientists once believed. That adaptability is referred to as neuroplasticity, and it is at the heart of this new research.
What the new research found
A study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity2 examined 75 adults who had experienced at least one form of childhood adversity. Using fMRI brain scans, researchers analyzed how physical activity influenced connectivity in brain regions responsible for emotional regulation, specifically the amygdala, hippocampus, and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC).
The study found that physical activity moderated the relationship between childhood trauma and brain connectivity. In people with higher ACE exposure who were less physically active, connectivity in these emotion-regulation regions was reduced. But for those with higher ACE exposure who were more physically active, connectivity was actually increased.
These effects were most significant in people who exercised less than two and a half hours per week, or more than five and a half hours per week. The researchers suggest this "crossover" pattern means that exercise may help buffer the brain against some of trauma's lasting effects.
Why movement may support trauma recovery
To understand why exercise may help improve trauma symptoms, it helps to know what these brain regions actually do.
The amygdala is your brain's threat detector, constantly scanning for danger and triggering your stress response. The hippocampus is involved in memory formation and helps you distinguish between past threats and present safety. And the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) plays a key role in emotional regulation, helping you manage your reactions to stress.
Childhood trauma can disrupt the communication between these regions, making it harder to regulate emotions and easier to get stuck in fight-or-flight mode.
Physical activity appears to support neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to form new connections and strengthen existing ones. The better these connections are, the better communication will be between these brain regions. There's not an easy way for people to strengthen these connections, but the researchers believe exercise is something within your control that may genuinely help your brain.
This is also just one study, and more research is needed to understand the full picture. But the direction is promising, and it aligns with what we already know about exercise and mental health.
Practical ways to get started
If you're thinking about incorporating more movement into your life, here are some trauma-informed considerations:
- Start where you are. You don't need to train for a marathon. A 10-minute walk counts. Any movement is better than none.
- Choose what feels safe. There's no "right" type of exercise. Walking, swimming, yoga, strength training , and dancing in your living room all count. Pick something that feels good in your body, not something that feels like punishment.
- Prioritize consistency over intensity. Showing up regularly matters more than going hard. Gentle, sustainable movement will help you build a habit.
- Stay grounded. If certain exercises feel triggering or brings up difficult sensations, that's okay. You can pause, modify, or try something different. Your body, your pace.
- Consider working with a specialist. If you're navigating trauma, you may be able to find a trauma-informed practitioner who can help you find approaches to movement that feel supportive rather than overwhelming.
The takeaway
Childhood trauma leaves a mark, but it doesn't have to define your brain's future. This research offers a hopeful reminder that the brain remains adaptable. And physical activity is one accessible, evidence-backed tool that may support healing.