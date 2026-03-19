Feeling Drained From Your Relationships? You Could Be Aging Faster

To put the hassler effect in perspective, it's comparable to about 1/6th of smoking's damage. Smoking is one of the most well-studied ways humans accelerate their own aging, and researchers found that having hasslers in your life corresponded to roughly 13–17% of the biological aging difference between smokers and non-smokers. This doesn't mean having a difficult relationship with someone is as bad as smoking, it's just showing that it is not trivial, especially since most people don't think of a difficult coworker or family member as something that's literally aging their body.