Femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) syndrome, which is a condition where the hip joint doesn't move quite as it should, causing pain and stiffness. It is one of the most common causes of hip pain in younger and middle-aged adults. It involves a combination of pain symptoms, reduced strength and range of motion, and structural changes at the hip joint. Up to 40% of young adults with hip pain have FAI syndrome, and the condition can significantly affect quality of life. People with FAI syndrome also face a higher risk of developing hip osteoarthritis (joint wear and tear) within 10 years.