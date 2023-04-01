When it comes to health in the United States, you may say that bone density isn’t one of our strengths. In 2010, approximately 10 million Americans aged 50 and over had osteoporosis, according to the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Over 43 million more had low bone mass.

Both dementia and osteoporosis patients are at an increased risk of fracture. but dementia patients also have a higher risk of falling (and dire consequences as a result of that fall). Case in point: the six-month mortality rate in end-stage dementia patients1 that sustain a hip fracture is 55%, compared to 12% in cognitively healthy individuals.