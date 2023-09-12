In total, 56% of the women reached at least 90 years of age at the end of the study.

Those who maintained a stable weight were 1.2 to 2 times more likely to live to the late ages of 90 to 100.

At the three-year check-in, the women who lost weight, for any reason, were 33% less likely to to reach the age of 90 (those odds shifted slightly to 35% and 38% for reaching 95 and 100).

Women who experienced unintentional weight loss during these three years fared worse. They had a 51% lower chance of reaching age 90.

Weight gain was not significantly associated with differences in longevity.

The overall conclusion of this study is that maintaining a steady, stable weight helps to win the longevity game.

But it’s important to note, that this study was not racially diverse (almost 90% of the women were white) and the majority had a body mass index (BMI) in the healthy or overweight category to start.