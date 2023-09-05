Did you know there are 34 primary menopause symptoms? From vaginal dryness that can make sex suddenly feel painful to sleep changes that can affect rest, there's a whole lot of newness to figure out during this time of life that 6,000 women enter every day.

During menopause, your body can be confusing, and you might have a difficult time getting clear answers from doctors. In my decades as a practicing OB/GYN, I've seen firsthand how common it is to have menopause symptoms misdiagnosed.