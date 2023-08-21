For the sake of this article, let’s assume you want to visualize eating healthier. The first step, says Grover, is to create an “immersive imagery experience” whenever you’re met with temptation. Meaning, really imagine how that plays on each of your senses.

“I'm thinking of the last time I had a [cookie], and the weight of it in my hand. I can smell it. I can anticipate taking a big bite of it and how good that's going to feel,” she shares.

From there, you create what she calls an “elaborative intrusion,” where you shift those images to focus on your goal (or your "why," as we often say in the health and well-being space). For example, let's say you’re hoping to eat healthier to increase longevity. Can you imagine playing with your grandchildren? Can you hear them chatting and laughing? What does it feel like to pick them up?

By creating another immersive experience focusing on your end goal, you interrupt that common, trance-like experience that tends to come with temptation.