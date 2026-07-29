Could Vitamin C Help Lower Your MS Risk?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) has long been considered largely out of a person's control—a disease shaped mostly by genetics and immune system misfires, with only few lifestyle levers to pull. But a large new study adds an intriguing data point: people who had a high genetic risk who regularly took vitamin C supplements were significantly less likely to develop MS over a 13-year follow-up period.
A note about MS "prevention"
There’s still much researchers don’t know about the disease and its triggers—you can do everything “right” and still be diagnosed with it. We feel its important to emphasize this so as not to add to the burden of anyone who is, has been, or will be affected by MS
About the study
MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. In people with MS, the immune system mistakenly attacks myelin—the protective coating that surrounds nerve fibers—which disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. More and more research is being poured into MS causes, prevention, and treatment. Including this study, specifically looking at vitamin C.
Researchers drew on data from the UK Biobank, one of the largest and most comprehensive health databases in the world, which includes detailed health, lifestyle, and genetic information from hundreds of thousands of adults in the United Kingdom.
Here's what they looked at for this research specifically:
- The study included 486,908 adults between the ages of 37 and 70, all of whom were free of neurological disease at the start of the study.
- Participants self-reported whether they regularly took vitamin C supplements at the time they enrolled.
- Researchers then tracked the group for a median of 13.5 years, identifying 452 participants who were diagnosed with MS during that period.
To account for the many factors that could influence both supplement use and MS risk—things like diet quality, socioeconomic status, and overall health habits—the team used a statistical technique called propensity score weighting. This approach helps balance out those differences between supplement users and non-users, making the comparison more apples-to-apples.
The key finding
People who regularly took vitamin C supplements had a 49% lower risk of developing MS compared to those who did not. That's a substantial association, and it held up across multiple sensitivity analyses the researchers ran to stress-test the result.
One of the more reassuring findings: when researchers looked at overall supplement use and multivitamin use, they did not see similar associations. This helps rule out what researchers call a "healthy-user effect," or the idea that supplement takers are simply healthier across the board and that the vitamin C finding is just a proxy for generally good health habits.
The fact that vitamin C specifically showed this association, while supplements in general did not, suggests something more targeted may be going on.
The genetic caveat
However, the protective association wasn't uniform across all participants. It was significant only among people with average or high genetic susceptibility to MS and not among those with low genetic risk.
Genetic susceptibility to MS was measured using a polygenic risk score, which aggregates the influence of many genetic variants to estimate a person's inherited likelihood of developing the disease. The interaction between vitamin C supplementation and genetic risk was statistically meaningful, suggesting that vitamin C may be most relevant for people who are already at elevated genetic risk.
It doesn't mean vitamin C is useless for everyone else, but it does suggest that the benefit may be most pronounced for people who have a family history of MS or who know they carry a higher genetic burden for the disease.
Why researchers think this could be real
MS is an immune-mediated disease, meaning the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerve fibers.
Vitamin C's antioxidant and neuroprotective properties have long made it a candidate for reducing MS risk, a hypothesis that isn't new. What this study adds is large-scale, long-term prospective data that hadn't previously existed in a consistent way.
The researchers were careful to note that residual confounding—unmeasured factors that could still explain the association—cannot be fully ruled out. Observational studies, even well-designed ones, can't establish causation.
But the specificity of the finding (vitamin C, not supplements broadly) and the consistency across sensitivity analyses give the researchers some confidence that this isn't a statistical artifact.
What we don't know yet
This study is a starting point, not a final answer. Full stop.
- The researchers themselves call for replication in independent cohorts before any firm conclusions can be drawn.
- Vitamin C supplementation was self-reported at a single point in time, which means the study couldn't account for changes in supplement use over the follow-up period.
- And while the propensity score approach does a lot of heavy lifting to control for confounders, it can't account for everything.
- The study also doesn't tell us anything about dose — how much vitamin C, how often, or in what form. Those are questions future research will need to address.
Cleary, there are a lot of unanswered questions that warrant further investigation. Hopefully this study will give researchers the basis to go off.
The takeaway
Vitamin C is inexpensive, widely available, and generally considered safe when consumed in recommended amounts. If future research confirms the association, it would represent one of the few potentially modifiable lifestyle factors linked to MS risk.
But for people with a family history of MS or known genetic risk, it's a finding worth paying attention to while research continues to develop.