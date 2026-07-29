A note about MS "prevention"

At this time there is no known way to prevent or treat MS, only manage its progression once diagnosed. The cause is still unknown, but it’s thought to be a complex mix of genetics, environment (like exposure to toxins), and lifestyle habits. This study highlights a few of the ways that those lifestyle factors may come into play.



There’s still much researchers don’t know about the disease and its triggers—you can do everything “right” and still be diagnosed with it. We feel its important to emphasize this so as not to add to the burden of anyone who is, has been, or will be affected by MS