“If you have an invisible illness, your whole life is shifted in so many ways. I can’t even imagine it being possible for data to capture that, because every plan and timetable you had, as early as being a young child, in terms of how you saw your life, in terms of how you saw your career, your wanting to have a family—everything could be thrown out the window,” she says. “Regardless of the severity, your entire life that you planned begins to be different than you thought it would be.”