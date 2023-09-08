For this study, researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder wanted to assess if it's actually true that opposites attract. To do so, they conducted their own original data analysis, as well as a meta-analysis of existing research on couples and opposing traits.

The research involved looking at over 130 different traits, millions of couples, and data collected over the past 100+ years.

Their review of existing research included just under 200 different studies, the oldest of which being from 1903, and included millions of pairs, including engaged couples, married couples, domestic partners, and more.

For their original research, they used the UK Biobank to look at over 130 traits across 79,074 different couples in the UK.

The study authors do note that this research was only conducted on male-female relationships, and cannot guarantee the same results would be seen in gay couples. They're now conducting similar research for same sex couples to identify any patterns in similarities and differences there.