New Research Reveals A Little-Known Way Coffee Affects The Brain
Coffee is the world's most consumed beverages. Yet most people think of it simply as a morning ritual or a means to a much-needed alertness boost. But caffeine does more than perk up your brain. New research1 suggests it also improves how your sensory and motor systems communicate, a process that's tied to attention, sensory processing, and even long-term brain health. Here's what you need to know.
How researchers tested caffeine's effect on the brain
Your brain constantly processes sensory information (like touch) and uses it to guide movement. The efficiency of this sensory-motor communication can be measured using a technique called short-latency afferent inhibition, or SAI.
Think of SAI as a gauge for how well your brain integrates what you feel with how you move, and this process tends to weaken in neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
To test how caffeine affects SAI, researchers used a brain stimulation technique called transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).
Twenty healthy adults (11 women, 9 men, average age 27) participated in this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial. Each participant received either 200 milligrams of caffeine (the equivalent to about two cups of coffee) or a placebo delivered via chewing gum, which allows for faster absorption than capsules or beverages.
Caffeine strengthened sensory-motor brain communication
Caffeine significantly improved SAI at specific time intervals (19–21 milliseconds) compared to placebo. The researchers used two different measurement methods, and the effect was only seen with one of them: the conventional amplitude protocol. The threshold-tracking method showed no significant change.
Why the difference? The researchers suggest each method examines slightly different groups of neurons and uses different stimulus intensities. The key takeaway is that caffeine enhanced sensory-motor integration when measured with the more sensitive technique.
The researchers believe this happens because caffeine blocks adenosine receptors in the brain. At typical daily doses of caffeine (considered to be about 50 to 400 milligrams), this leads to increased release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in attention, memory, and sensory processing.
What this means for brain health
SAI is not only a technical measurement, but it's also a biomarker that's reduced in neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
In Alzheimer's patients, weaker SAI reflects problems with the brain's cholinergic system, and medications that boost this system (like donepezil) also improve SAI.
The fact that caffeine enhances SAI aligns with growing evidence that caffeine may support brain health in these conditions. Some research suggests potential benefits of caffeine for Alzheimer's progression and prevention, though more studies are needed.
This doesn't mean coffee prevents dementia. But it does suggest caffeine interacts with brain systems relevant to cognitive health in ways that go beyond simple alertness.
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What coffee drinkers should keep in mind
A few things to consider before you pour another cup:
- The dose matters: The study used 200 milligrams of caffeine, roughly two 8-ounce cups of brewed coffee. Higher doses can trigger other mechanisms that weren't tested here.
- Timing affects sleep: In the study, 15 of 20 participants reported sleep disturbances when consuming caffeine within six hours of bedtime. If you're sensitive, keep your coffee to the morning.
- Individual variation is real: Some participants had no regular caffeine intake, while others drank an average of 2.5 cups daily. Your baseline tolerance influences how caffeine affects you.
- This was a single-dose study: The research measured short-term effects in healthy young adults. Long-term effects and impacts on older populations weren't examined.
The takeaway
This new study shows that 200 milligrams of caffeine improves communication between sensory and motor systems in the brain by boosting acetylcholine activity. While this doesn't directly translate to cognitive benefits, it adds to our understanding of how caffeine interacts with brain pathways relevant to attention and neurological health.