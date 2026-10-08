Women & Men Age Differently But There's More To The Longevity Story
Women live longer than men almost everywhere in the world, and estrogen usually gets the credit. But a new review1 published in Science points to another advantage women have from the moment they are born: a second X chromosome.
That extra X appears to help women stay sharp and resilient as they age, and may help explain why women face higher rates of autoimmune disease and a steeper path to Alzheimer's. Understanding both sides could change how women's health risks are measured and treated in the future.
Inside the review
Sex differences in health have traditionally been chalked up to differing levels of sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone. Yet the chromosomes that determine your gender, XX or XY, also do their own work inside every cell. They affect which genes get switched on, how the immune system sends signals, and how cells handle stress, irrespective of hormone levels.
In this review, researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, Harvard Medical School, the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, and the University of Arizona pulled together existing research on how X and Y chromosomes themselves shape aging and disease. They looked across the brain, immune system, and heart, drawing on human genetic and population studies along with animal research designed to separate the effects of chromosomes from the effects of hormones.
How a second X chromosome acts in your cells
Most cells in a woman's body carry two X chromosomes, one from each parent. Early in development, one X chromosome is largely switched off so cells don't get a double dose of X genes. But the switch isn't foolproof. In humans, about 15% to 30% of genes on the "silenced" X stay active. As a result, women's cells can make more of certain X-linked proteins than men's cells do.
It's found at higher levels in women's brains than in men's.
Each cell picks one X to keep mostly active, so a woman's body becomes a patchwork of cells that use either her mother's or her father's X. The authors believe this variability in cells may act as a buffer for women as they age, while men rely on a single X inherited from their mother.
How the X impacts longevity & brain health
The brain may be one of the clearest places the difference in X & Y chromosomes plays out since it's especially rich in X-linked genes. For example, a genetic variant that raises KDM6A levels in the brain and is linked to cognitive resilience in Alzheimer's disease is found at higher levels in women's brains than in men's.
Women also show slower cognitive decline than men in normal aging without dementia, which the authors say is likely influenced by the X chromosome. On the other hand, women with Alzheimer's show early resilience in memory and thinking, even while building up more of the brain changes tied to the disease. Later, though, they experience steeper cognitive decline. The authors say this may be because the X chromosome's protective effects may hold up during healthy aging and early disease, then fall short as damage accumulates.
How these genetics can raise risk
The same genetics that protects women can also work against them. Women mount stronger immune responses than men, which helps them fight infections and respond to vaccines, but it also makes them more susceptible to autoimmune diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. The X chromosome is packed with immune-related genes, and the extra activity from the second X offers a plausible explanation for why the burden of autoimmune disease is so much higher for women.
Heart health follows its own timeline. Men have more heart attacks at younger ages, but that gap narrows with age. Women experience worse outcomes later in life, including higher death rates after a heart attack and heart failure. The review also notes that stroke disproportionately affects women, as well as depression and anxiety.
Blood clues researchers are tracking
Researchers are watching two changes that occur in women's blood cells with age that have to do with the extra X chromosome. The hope is that these changes may be able to become blood markers in the future to help predict when women will experience these changes in health.
When one parent's X takes over
In this scenario, each cell keeps either the mother or father's X switched on. Over time, the mix of cells in a woman's blood can tip to one side, so most cells end up using the same parent's X.
This asymmetry is common in older women and is linked to poorer health, including higher heart disease risk. The authors hope that measuring it could one day estimate how likely an individual woman is to develop disease.
When blood cells lose an X
Sometimes a blood cell drops one of its two X chromosomes entirely. This becomes more common with age, rising to more than 35% after age 80 by one measure. In women, it's linked to smoking and a higher risk of leukemia, but scientists don't yet know much about its other effects.
Another hypothesis links the loss of an X chromosome to autoimmune disease. In some cases, the immune system may mistakenly target the molecule that switches off the second X. Antibodies against it show up in patients' blood, which could eventually help physicians catch these diseases early.
While these blood biomarkers are an exciting prospect for care, none of them are part of routine care yet. Most human studies so far show links rather than cause and effect, testing methods vary, and study groups have not consisted of diverse populations. More research is needed to see how these changes correlate to individual women's aging.
Putting heart & brain health on your midlife agenda
Because tests for these blood changes aren't yet available at a standard checkup, the practical value of this research lies in knowing where women's risks tend to shift.
- Focus on heart health: Because women's heart outcomes tend to worsen later in life, keep cardiovascular health on the agenda with your doctor through midlife and beyond.
- Keep tabs on family history: If autoimmune conditions or Alzheimer's run in your family, that's worth bringing up too.
- Be aware of mood changes: Women face higher rates of depression and anxiety, so mention any lasting changes in your mood as well.
- Quit smoking: Smoking is linked to women's blood cells losing an X. If you're still smoking, this adds another reason to quit.
The takeaway
Your second X chromosome shapes your health in both directions, offering resilience in some areas and vulnerability in others. Scientists are still mapping how it works, but research focused on women is getting more and more attention.
For now, use midlife as a reason to get proactive with your doctor about your heart and brain, the areas where women's risks change most with age.