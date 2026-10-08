Women also show slower cognitive decline than men in normal aging without dementia, which the authors say is likely influenced by the X chromosome. On the other hand, women with Alzheimer's show early resilience in memory and thinking, even while building up more of the brain changes tied to the disease. Later, though, they experience steeper cognitive decline. The authors say this may be because the X chromosome's protective effects may hold up during healthy aging and early disease, then fall short as damage accumulates.