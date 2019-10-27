Ready for an extreme makeover…or maybe just a notable shift? The October 27 new moon is here to help you get the ball rolling on that! But in secretive Scorpio, the change is as much an "inside job" as an outer transformation. This is a nudge to examine your unconscious beliefs, buried feelings, and self-imposed limitations. Not an easy task, we know: Scraping up against those edges can churn up powerful feelings, which is actually one of Scorpio's hidden blessings.

Remember that you don't have to handle it all at once. The work you begin now will see completion when the moon is full in Scorpio on May 7, 2020. In the meanwhile, here are seven tips for starting your journey: