Tonight, The Year's Only New Moon In Scorpio Asks Us To Embrace Our Shadows
Ready for an extreme makeover…or maybe just a notable shift? The October 27 new moon is here to help you get the ball rolling on that! But in secretive Scorpio, the change is as much an "inside job" as an outer transformation. This is a nudge to examine your unconscious beliefs, buried feelings, and self-imposed limitations. Not an easy task, we know: Scraping up against those edges can churn up powerful feelings, which is actually one of Scorpio's hidden blessings.
Remember that you don't have to handle it all at once. The work you begin now will see completion when the moon is full in Scorpio on May 7, 2020. In the meanwhile, here are seven tips for starting your journey:
1. Dig through the archives.
Reuse, repurpose, and upcycle! Creative Scorpio has a knack for turning trash into treasure. With a little style-sleuthing, this new moon could bring some serious finds. Scour secondhand stores for a pair of grunge boots or parachute pants that will give any outfit the '90s touch it needs—or a vintage steamer trunk that will serve as both coffee table and storage. Maybe it's time to pull out that novel or album you've started and stopped so many times and commit to it once again.
2. Give your immune system some love.
Ruled by Pluto, god of the underworld, Scorpio is the sign of internal health. With cold and flu season upon us, this new moon reminds us that now is the time to shore up the immune system. Eating seasonally can be a great form of preventive medicine. Butternut squash, which is being harvested now, is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C. Warming foods like garlic and ginger can help build internal heat…so how about adding them to a butternut squash bisque?
Probiotics improve gut health and, by extension, keep your immune system strong. Plus, they've been proved to reduce respiratory infections. Load up on this "good bacteria" by eating yogurt and fermented foods like sauerkraut and tempeh. And even though the days are short, get outside for at least 15 minutes while the sun is shining to soak up some immune-boosting vitamin D.
3. Connect to your sexuality.
As the ruler of the reproductive organs, Scorpio has earned its rep as the zodiac's sex sign. With your mojo rising strong under this new moon, plan some intimate time with a partner…or by yourself. (Think of it as "sex-positive self-care.") Experiment with toys, play out a fantasy, or spend the day in bed binge-watching erotica. As this provocative new moon reminds, there's always something new to learn, and a seductive online curriculum can help pick up where your high school sex-ed teacher left off.
4. Embrace your shadow.
Scorpio has two galactic guardians. Its modern ruler, Pluto, governs the unconscious—the parts of ourselves that we disown and even project onto other people. Before the icy dwarf planet was discovered by telescope in 1930, Scorpio (along with Aries) was governed by Mars, the fierce, combative, warrior planet. Either way, this cosmic force field is a powerful one! Turbulent emotions can arise under this new moon—and whether they express themselves internally (Pluto) or externally (Mars), the experience can be both arousing and unsettling. Have you been suppressing any "negative" feelings, like jealousy or anger? If so, they could bubble up like hot lava from a dormant volcano.
Instead of denying your angst, find a healthy outlet to unleash that pent-up emotion. A vigorous workout, a primal scream…how about singing? True fact: We know an uncanny number of people with Scorpio chart placements who are die-hard karaoke addicts. (Guilty as charged here with our four-planet Scorpio stellium.) Pass the mic and fire up the rage ballads!
5. Activate a new path to abundance.
Time for some money moves! This security-minded sign rules our long-term resources like stocks, real estate investments, and basically anything that's loaned and owned. Look beyond the 9-to-5 grind to illuminate new paths to prosperity. Scorpio also rules debt, so if you're struggling to get out of the red, now's the time to take a deep breath and start looking for solutions.
6. Pool your funds strategically.
When it comes to money, fiscally savvy Scorpio knows that we can be stronger together. Under this new moon, make like the Property Brothers and co-sign for the win. But do so strategically! Scorpio likes everything backed and guaranteed as much as possible. If you've developed a solid baseline of trust, perhaps you can support each other with making a bold leap toward a mutual moneymaking goal. Just note that Scorpio-ruled joint ventures aren't always split 50/50. One of you may be putting in cash while the other is contributing labor-based "sweat equity." It goes without saying that arrangements like these should be memorialized in writing, ideally with the support of a legally binding contract that covers your assets. And that goes double during a new moon in Scorpio, since this sign can also be associated with nefarious activities, power plays, and vengeful moves. Protecting yourself can preserve the integrity of the partnership since you'll both be clear about what you're signing on for: a win-win.
7. Rise like a phoenix.
Did you know that Katy Perry—a triple Scorpio (Sun, moon, and rising)—was dropped by three labels before "I Kissed a Girl" launched her to stardom? When not one single label would sign Jay-Z—who was born with boundary-dissolving Neptune in Scorpio—he established his own. At its highest manifestation, Scorpio is like these musical icons: a phoenix, the mythical bird that rises from the ashes of despair to create new life. If you shut down because of fear or a perceived failure, this lunar lift can put you back on the path to progress. But first, get real about any painful emotions you've been hanging on to. Are you disappointed? Discouraged? Down in the dumps? Find supportive people who can safely hold space while you share your vulnerable emotions. Just make sure you don't stop there! Once you've acknowledged the past, you can get back into an Empire State of Mind.