The Astrology Behind The Aquarius New Moon + How To Work With It
New moons are a time for planting seeds, envisioning your future, and dreaming big—and under this month's new moon in Aquarius, no idea is too lofty.
Here's the astrology behind this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's new supermoon in Aquarius
The new moon will be exact on Friday, February 9, at 5:59 p.m. EST, and this month, it's in the sign of quirky and innovative Aquarius.
As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Aquarius is an air sign, so this new moon is ushering in fresh, new ideas and ways of thinking. Aquarius is also a humanitarian-minded and free-spirited sign, so themes around independence and collective liberation are also top of mind.
"So on this new moon, we're asking ourselves what that looks like for us—it's also a great time for manifestation and pulling in what it is that you want," Quinn explains.
And keep in mind, the sun, Mercury, and Pluto are all in Aquarius alongside this new moon. We only just entered Pluto in Aquarius as well, so all that to say, the Aquarian vibes are strong.
"This energy also represents community and friendships, so this a great time to connect with your friends, to get social—it's still the end of winter but Aquarius is dusting off our social skills as we get closer to spring equinox," Quinn notes.
One other thing to keep in mind? The new moon squares Uranus, a planet of radical change, which could mark a massive collective upheaval of change, according to Quinn. "And within that change, how do we want to reinvent ourselves? That's the question at hand," she adds.
3 rituals to work with this new moon
Air out your space
Given that Aquarius is an air sign and new moons are about fresh starts, clearing out your space is a good way to work with this energy. Quinn suggests smudging with herbs of your choice, clearing out old belongings, and generally creating more space in your life for new.
You can even simply open up the windows, letting some of the first signs of spring sun and air into your home. "When we want to call in new things, we have to make sure that energetically we've created the room for it, so any simple clearing could be good for that," Quinn explains.
Do some candle magic
Quinn always recommends doing candle magic on the new moon as a way to set your intentions and keep working with them throughout the lunar cycle.
For this new moon, think of your intention(s) as you light the candle. Write your intentions down and recite them as you watch the candle burn. Don't blow it out when you're done! Snuff it instead, as to not "blow away" your intentions, Quinn notes—and you can recite your intentions each time you return to this candle.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn suggests consulting your tarot cards to assess the energy of this new moon and what it means for you. Here's a simple three-card spread to try yourself:
- What have I released since the full moon?
- What blessing is the new moon in Aquarius bringing in for me?
- How can I help bring my goals and intentions to fruition?
The takeaway
This new moon has big themes of individuality while simultaneously serving the collective, and we can all harness this energy to keep going strong into 2024. Be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign and our guide to new moon rituals.
