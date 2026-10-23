Advertisement
This Gut-Friendly Fiber Combo Shows Promise For People With IBS
If you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), you know that adding fiber to your diet can be a bit of a gamble.
A low FODMAP diet can help ease bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort, but cutting back on certain carbohydrates can also mean less food for the beneficial bacteria living in your gut.
And getting that fiber back isn't always easy when your digestive system is sensitive.
Could a specific fiber blend help? Researchers tested one in a small pilot trial1 involving people with IBS who were already following a low FODMAP diet.
About the study
Researchers tested two types of fiber: resistant starch, which travels to the large intestine largely undigested and feeds gut bacteria, and psyllium husk, which absorbs water to help regulate bowel movements.
Adults who had followed a low FODMAP diet for at least a month received either a blend of these fibers or a placebo containing maize flour and psyllium husk. Both groups gradually increased their daily dose from 5 grams to 40 grams over 11 days.
After three weeks, 26 participants had completed the trial.
This fiber blend supported beneficial gut bacteria without worsening IBS symptoms
Participants taking the fiber blend increased their resistant starch intake and reached recommended levels of total fiber intake, which can be tricky on a restrictive diet.
Researchers also found changes in their gut bacteria. Two groups of bacteria, Ruminococcus E and Prevotella, increased in the fiber blend group. Nearly all participants taking the blend saw their Ruminococcus E levels rise.
These bacteria help break down resistant starch, supporting other gut microbes that produce butyrate, a compound that helps maintain the gut lining.
Participants taking the blend also reported less anxiety about their digestive symptoms. Just as importantly, IBS symptom severity remained stable throughout the trial, as did sleep quality and overall diet quality.
The added fiber didn't appear to bring back the symptoms participants were managing with their low FODMAP diets.
RELATED READ: A Cheat Sheet For Eating 30+ Grams Of Fiber Every Day
Why fiber still matters when you're managing IBS
A low FODMAP diet limits certain carbohydrates that can ferment in the gut and trigger gas, bloating, and discomfort.
The catch?
Some of those same carbohydrates feed beneficial gut bacteria. Cutting them back can help you feel better while also reducing the fuel available to your microbiome.
For people managing IBS long-term, finding that balance matters. Resistant starch feeds gut bacteria, while psyllium helps regulate bowel movements.
Researchers suggest psyllium might also help the resistant starch reach the large intestine before bacteria ferment it, potentially making the combination easier to tolerate.
The trial didn't confirm this mechanism, however, and more research is needed to understand how the two fibers work together.
How to add fiber to your IBS routine
More fiber isn't always better when you have IBS. The type, amount, and pace at which you increase your intake can all affect how your gut responds.
- Talk with your dietitian: A dietitian experienced in IBS can help you decide whether a resistant starch and psyllium supplement makes sense for your symptoms and needs.
- Take it slowly: Participants gradually increased their intake from 5 grams to 40 grams daily over 11 days. That doesn't mean 40 grams is the right dose for everyone, so get professional guidance and adjust to your tolerance.
The takeaway
Your gut microbes need feeding, too. This early research suggests that pairing resistant starch with psyllium could help people with IBS get more fiber without upsetting their digestive progress.
It's a promising lead, not a magic fix, so work with your dietitian to find what works for your gut.