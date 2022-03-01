As for the toppings: According to Amen, the more colorful your salad the better. “For lunch, I had a big salad with red and orange bell peppers, cucumbers, and olives,” he says. Each of these come with their fair share of benefits (red bell peppers, for example, contain antioxidants like beta-carotene, lycopene, and lots of vitamin C), but feel free to toss on any vegetables you have on-hand. Chances are, they’ll contain brain-healthy vitamins and minerals as well.

Finally, Amen suggests including a source of omega-3s to your bowl of greens: "I'm a big fan of healthy, sustainable fish high in omega-3 fatty acids," he says, as well as fatty-acid-rich olive oil, nuts, and seeds. "My favorite nut is a walnut because it looks like a brain and is high in omega-3 fatty acids," he explains. "And my favorite seeds are pumpkin seeds, because they've been found to increase dopamine availability in the brain," he adds, thanks to an amino acid called tyrosine.

That said, add a serving of wild-caught salmon to your brain-healthy salad or sprinkle some chopped walnuts or pumpkin seeds for some added crunch, then top it all off with a drizzle of olive oil. “Putting it on your salads can be just so healing and helpful,” he notes.